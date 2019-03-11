Home

Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
5250 W. 155th St
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Anthony R. Kudra Sr. Obituary
Anthony R. Kudra Sr, age 74. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Retired after 30 years of service as a Mail Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, after which he worked 20 years for Steger School District 194. U.S. Army veteran. Husband for 47 years of the late Janice nee D'Apice. Loving father of Angela (Paul) Albanese, Elizabeth (Vincent) Guerrero and Anthony R. (Sherri) Kudra Jr. Proud grandfather of Cassie, Michael (Victoria Sciborski), Vincent, and Daniel Albanese, Cole and Vincent Guerrero, Brittany (Justin Hernandez) and Anthony Kudra III. Son of the late Pasqualina nee Angelini and Casimer Kudra. Beloved uncle and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave) Chicago Heights on Tuesday March 12th, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday morning 9:00 AM from funeral home to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St, Oak Forest. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. (708) 481-9230 or www.panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 11, 2019
