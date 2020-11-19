1/2
Anthony "Tony" Zona
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony 'Tony' Zona age 90 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on November 15, 2020. Loving husband to the late Angela Rose 'Angie' (nee Mustillo) 2019; beloved father to Larry Zona, Roselle (Lynn) Horton and the late Denise Zona (2016). Cherished grandfather to Stefanie Rose (George IV) Ludolph, Amber Rose (Zak) Rottier and Briana Rose Horton; great grandfather to George V., Leo and Hazel Rose Ludolph. Tony was the owner and mechanic for Tony's Mobile in Chicago Heights for over 50 years and served proudly in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10AM until time of service at 2PM at Steger Funeral Home, 125 E Steger Road (34th Street), Steger, IL. Interment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort, IL. Info. (708) 755-3400.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Steger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Service
02:00 PM
Steger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steger Funeral Home
125 E 34th St.
Steger, IL 60475
(708) 755-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved