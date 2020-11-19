Anthony 'Tony' Zona age 90 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on November 15, 2020. Loving husband to the late Angela Rose 'Angie' (nee Mustillo) 2019; beloved father to Larry Zona, Roselle (Lynn) Horton and the late Denise Zona (2016). Cherished grandfather to Stefanie Rose (George IV) Ludolph, Amber Rose (Zak) Rottier and Briana Rose Horton; great grandfather to George V., Leo and Hazel Rose Ludolph. Tony was the owner and mechanic for Tony's Mobile in Chicago Heights for over 50 years and served proudly in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.Due to the current circumstances and restrictions caused by Covid-19, we ask that you please follow the states guidelines of wearing masks/face coverings and social distancing. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10AM until time of service at 2PM at Steger Funeral Home, 125 E Steger Road (34th Street), Steger, IL. Interment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Frankfort, IL. Info. (708) 755-3400.