Antoinette M. Brescia nee Zullo. Age 96. Oak Forest and Calumet City resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1941. Worked during World War II as a Comptroller Machine Operator at Sherwin Williams Paint Co Accounting Department. Wife for 69 years of the late Joseph Brescia. Mother of Alexander (Kathie), Stephen (Ava), Joseph (Elizabeth) and the late Donald Brescia. Grandmother of 8. Great-grandmother of 12. Daughter of the late Lucia nee D'Andrea and Joseph Zullo. Sister of the late Mary (late John) Santoro, Michael J. Zullo, Frank (late Eleanor) Zullo, Pauline (late Frank) Huegel and Vincent Zullo. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Friday 9:00 am from funeral home to St George Church, 6707 - 175th Street, Tinley Park. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Antoinette's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 and . For further info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 31, 2019