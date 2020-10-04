1/1
Antoinette Triveline
Antoinette "Toni" M. Triveline nee Chidichimo. age 87. Born November 27, 1932 passed away Tuesday September 22nd . A Manteno resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School. She worked for Gately's Peoples Store. A partner of TandE Hair Salon on Halsted and 112th Street with her sister in law Eileen Chidichimo. She later retired after 25 years with Asbury Child Care in Kankakee. Wife of the late Albert Triveline. Mother of Joe (Candy) and Frank (Michele) Triveline. Grandmother of Zachary (Aleksandra), Sarah and Samantha Triveline. Daughter of Catherine nee Violante and Paul Chidichimo. Sister of Josephine Littrell and the late Frank (late Eileen) Chidichimo, Dominic (late Norma) Chidichimo, Carme Chidichimo, and Sarah Luckett. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Antoinette was a loving daughter, sister, and caring friend who enjoyed spending time with her family. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday October 8th from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to current health guidelines, masks are to be worn inside funeral home and social distancing are required. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
