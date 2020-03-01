|
Antonia (Contreras) Anzaldua born January 16, 1948 left this Earth to enter the kingdom of Heaven on January 19, 2020 at the age of 72.
She was preceded in death by her parents Refugio Contreras Jr. and Elva (Villareal) Contreras, brothers, Ricardo Contreras, Rene Contreras Sr. and Apolonio Contreras Sr.
She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Juan Anzaldua, two daughters, Orfelina (Anzaldua) Krejberg and Vanessa (Anzaldua) Aston and two grandchildren, Viggo Krejberg and Kaisa Krejberg. In addition, she leaves behind her siblings, Olga Gonzalez, Gloria Contreras, Alicia Solis, Ruben Contreras, Corina Skidmore, and Criselda Venegas.
The most important thing in the world to Toni was family and togetherness. Her love and devotion were never ending. She always had a smile on her face, ready to brighten any day.
Beloved by many, with heavy hearts she will be greatly missed and will continue to live on, in spirit and memory by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at St. Agnes Catholic Church located at 1501 Chicago Rd. Chicago Heights, IL
9:00am-10:00am visitation with the family and 10:00am Mass Service.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 1, 2020