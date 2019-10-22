|
|
Born December 11, 1931 of Montevago, Italy. Long time resident of Orland Park. Veteran U.S. Army. Beloved Husband of Lola DiGerlando nee Keefer. Loving Father of the late Joseph(Kimberly), Maria (Jeffery) Burk, Fay Baranowski, Earl, Alexander and Grace (Brett Shackelford) DiGerlando. Dear Grandfather of 12 and Great Grandfather of 3. Dearest Brother of Grace (the Late Sam) Pecoraro, Marie (Salvatore) Villa, Benedict (Michelle) DiGerlando and Rose DiGerlando. He had a deep appreciation of the arts, Opera, Classical Music and Reading. and avid Soccer Fan. Visitation Wednesday 2-8pm. Funeral Thursday 8:45 A.M. from the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park to St. Francis of Assisi Church (15050 Wolf Rd. Orland Park) for Mass at 10:00am. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. To sign the guestbook visit maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 22, 2019