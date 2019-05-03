Dr. Arleen Doris Fearing, nee Rezac, died shortly after noon April 29, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill. Arleen was born in Ogallala, Neb. on Feb 3, 1939. She was the eldest child of Adolph Rezac and Marcella Viola, nee Petersen. She had 4 brothers (Robert, Frank, Tom, and Alan) and a sister (Janice), all of whom preceded her in death. Arleen is survived by her husband Ray E. Fearing, Jr and 5 children, Cara Dayhoff, Cathy O'Malley, Ray E., III (Christine), Steven (Stori) and Colleen (Curtis) Kretschmer, 25 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.Arleen sought furthering her education her entire adult life. She took classes as often as possible while working as a nurse and raising her 5 children, eventually earning several degrees, culminating in a doctorate degree in education (EdD). Dr Fearing taught nursing students for the state of Illinois university system at Chicago State University, and settled in at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. She had served in many state Nursing association leadership positions and educated thousands of student nurses. She was published in several nursing journals and presented her research across the country and internationally.Arleen was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She remained actively involved with church activities and served in various positions. She enjoyed playing card games and board games with her family and enjoyed photography as a hobby and had won several awards.Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com .Visitation: The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. The family will again receive friends after 1:30 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd., O'Fallon. Funeral: 2:30 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the church. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois Published in the Daily Southtown on May 3, 2019