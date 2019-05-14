Home

nee Karlin; Beloved wife of 57 years to William P. Casey Jr. , age 77 years , resident of Matteson; Loving mother of William P. Casey III.and Benjamin A. Casey; Cherished grandmother of Michael, Matthew, McKenzie, Patrick and James Casey; Devoted daughter of the late Arthur and Violette Karlin; Dearest sister of Elsie Mae and the late Stephen Nemeth; Dear sister-in-law of Sharon (Wayne) Swalina, John (the late Kathy) Casey, Kevin and Gail Casey and the late Brian Casey; kind aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews; Visitation Wednesday 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from Hirsch West End Chapel, 3501 Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL. to St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd CemeteryFor information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748-3800 or www.hirschfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 14, 2019
