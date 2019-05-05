|
|
Arlene F. Buszkiewicz, nee Meyers. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Loving mother of Andrea (John) Orr and Michelle (Tim) Haney. Devoted grandmother of Andrew, Alexa, Alyssa and Alex. Dear daughter of the late Andrew and Florence Meyers. Fond sister of Rich (Pat) Meyers and Jerry Meyers. Cherished godmother of Mary Meyers, Bill Meyers, and Kevin Hesik. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished friend to all who knew her.Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until time of prayers 10:30 A.M. at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, for an 11:00 A.M. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery in Justice. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019