|
|
Arlene F. Katauskas (nee Brooks) age 79. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Devoted mother of Peter Jr.- ret. U.S.A.F. (Deanna), Paul (Judy), David (Debbie), Brian (Laura) and Amy (Scott) Nelson. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Whitney, David, Kelly, Peter III, Joshua, Sean, Michael, Kyle, Vera, Kate, Audrey and great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Rita Connor and the late Margaret (Don) Gray. Many years of service with the Sisters of St. Casimir. Funeral services private. Memorial announced at a later date. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020