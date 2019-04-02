|
Arlene Mary Benson (nee Fitch), age 66 died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 30, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Arlene was born on July 19, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Eugene and Mary Ann Fitch. Arlene was an avid runner, completing multiple marathons to include being a 3 time finisher of the Chicago Marathon. She was passionate about helping her patients as a Respiratory Therapist. Arlene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and caring for her disabled brother.Loving mother of Marcie (Tim) Donovan, Melissa (Jason) Johnsen. Dearest Nana to Lauren, Tyler, Nicholas, Meghan, Mia, Sophia and Great-Nana to Noah. Dear sister of Carol Baulos, Carl (Cinthia) Fitch, Marianne (Leon) Sula, Philip Fitch, Nora (Christian) Roehm and the late Suzanne Stoddard. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 2, 2019