Armand A. Stella age 81 longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on April 27, 2020. Loving husband to the late Gayle (nee Heitmann) 2002. Beloved father to Michael (Christine {Favero}) Stella. Beautiful grandfather to Nicholas, Ryan and Megan Stella. Dear brother to Nancy (Rich) Chiaro, Bob (Donna) Stella and the late Eleanor Stella. Fond Brother-in-law to April (Ron) Miller and Keith (Debbie) Heitmann. Cherished uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents Felix and Estelle (nee Sigerich) Stella. Armand served proudly in the U.S. Army.



Arrangements were entrusted to Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois. Funeral service and burial were private due to the current circumstances COVID-19. Info: (708) 672-7600.







