Armand A. Stella
Armand A. Stella age 81 longtime resident of Crete, Illinois passed away on April 27, 2020. Loving husband to the late Gayle (nee Heitmann) 2002. Beloved father to Michael (Christine {Favero}) Stella. Beautiful grandfather to Nicholas, Ryan and Megan Stella. Dear brother to Nancy (Rich) Chiaro, Bob (Donna) Stella and the late Eleanor Stella. Fond Brother-in-law to April (Ron) Miller and Keith (Debbie) Heitmann. Cherished uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents Felix and Estelle (nee Sigerich) Stella. Armand served proudly in the U.S. Army.

Arrangements were entrusted to Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois. Funeral service and burial were private due to the current circumstances COVID-19. Info: (708) 672-7600.



Published in SouthtownStar on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Stella. As one of his nurses I had many lovely conversations with him. He was always so friendly and gracious. He loved talking about his travels, food and his family. He was very proud of his son. The entire Infusion department was greatly saddened and will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace.
Gina Franklin
Friend
