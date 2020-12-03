1/2
Armand Pettenon
Armand Pettenon. Age 90. Frankfort resident, formerly of South Holland and Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Pullman Tech High School Class of 1948. United States Air Force Veteran. Retired in 1996 after 32 years as a Machinist at Calumet Screw Machine Products in Mokena. One of the founding members of the "Spaghetti-O's" club. Husband for 69 years of Joyce nee Parise. Father of Rebecca (late Stanley) Salabura, Randy (Mary) Pettenon, Rachel (John) Ippolito, Thomas (Rosamond) Pettenon, Jennifer (Paul) Wittl and the late Greg (Francine) Pettenon. Grandfather of Samuel and Benjamin (Erin) Salabura, Anne (Matthew) Reed, Beth (Bob) Sloan, Scott (Natalie), Greg (Jaime) Pettenon, Pamela (Andrew) Gibson, Jeff (Tracy Mossena) Pettenon, Becky (Kevin) Szczeniak, Suzy (Josh) Ray, Nick (Lenzi) Ippolito, John (Melissa) Ippolito, Armand, Anthony Pettenon, Kevin (Nicole), Justin and Dana Wittl. Great grandfather of 18. Son of the late Louise nee Borgo and Frank Pettenon. Brother of the late Diane (late Frank) Pessetto. Brother in-law of the late Marilyn Meneghini-Carone. Uncle and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday December 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Services and burial are private. Due to the pandemic, 10 people at a time during the visitation, masks are required to worn and social distancing while inside the funeral home. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Dec. 3, 2020.
