|
|
Arnold 'Barney' J. Wolff, Jr. age 84 resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on April 27, 2019. Loving husband to Mary Anne (nee Pipoly). Beloved father to Donald (Lori) Wolff and Thomas (Mary) Wolff. Cherished grandfather to Brittney, Samantha (Marco) Lara, Andrew, Grace and Christopher; great grandfather to Ava and Jason. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Barney was a retired sheet metal worker for Local# 73 and served proudly in the U.S. Army.Visitation on Thursday, May 2nd from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass 10:30 A.M. on Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Park Forest, Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 1, 2019