Arnold W. "Nard" Iaconi

Arnold W. "Nard" Iaconi Obituary
Arnold W. "Nard" Iaconi Jr. age 49. Manteno resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Attended Bloom High School. Warehouse Manager for Building Services of America. Former employee of Ryerson Steel, Motive Parts and Sun Steel. Loving husband of Julie nee Cimini. Devoted father of Hannah and Sophia Iaconi. Cherished son of Nancy nee Eigelsbach and the late Arnold W. Iaconi Sr. Dear brother of Debra Iaconi, Maria (Richard) Marketti, Catherine, and John (Lori) Iaconi. Brother-in-law of John (Lisa) and David (Jamie) Cimini. Beloved uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday May 7th from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 AM to St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Rd., Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Skyline Memorial Park, Monee. 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019
