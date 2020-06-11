Arthur Anchondo Martinez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur 'Art' Anchondo Martinez age 87 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away in San Antonio, Texas on June 8, 2020. Beloved husband to Janie (nee Escalante); loving father to Arthur Jr. (Hilda) Martinez, Raul (Cindy) Martinez, Melinda (Mike) Brink and Belinda (Joe) Frazier. Cherished grandfather to 9 and great grandfather of 2. Preceded in death by his 1st wife Angelita (2000) and his siblings Amador Martinez, Baltazar Martinez Sr., and Armendina Cortes. Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned.

Visitation Friday, June 12th from 4pm to 7pm at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral service on Saturday at 12:15PM at the funeral home. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. (708) 754-0016. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:15 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved