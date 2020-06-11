Arthur 'Art' Anchondo Martinez age 87 of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away in San Antonio, Texas on June 8, 2020. Beloved husband to Janie (nee Escalante); loving father to Arthur Jr. (Hilda) Martinez, Raul (Cindy) Martinez, Melinda (Mike) Brink and Belinda (Joe) Frazier. Cherished grandfather to 9 and great grandfather of 2. Preceded in death by his 1st wife Angelita (2000) and his siblings Amador Martinez, Baltazar Martinez Sr., and Armendina Cortes. Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned.Visitation Friday, June 12th from 4pm to 7pm at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral service on Saturday at 12:15PM at the funeral home. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. (708) 754-0016. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.