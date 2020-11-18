Arthur W. Schultz, Korean War Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Alice; loving father of Robert (Evelyn), Arthur II (Margrett) and the late James Schultz; cherished grandfather of Nichole, Lauren (Sid), Robert Jr., Michael, Lindsey and Courtney, Jennifer, Patrick and Lauren; dear great grandfather of Kinsley, Logan, Matti and Justin; dearest brother of Louis, Mickey, Joan and the late Elleen. Visitation Thursday 3 to 8 PM. Funeral service Friday 10:30 AM at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. Due to the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 10 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. The coffee lounge is not available for use, so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. Funeral info 708-636-2320.





