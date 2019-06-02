Arthur Stanley Wasik, passed away quietly on May 23 at the age of 92 in Grayslake, Illinois. He grew up a poor kid on the East Side of Chicago Heights,found music and made a career out of it. Having served in the Navy during World War II, he left service to earn his B.A. at DePaul University and M.A. at University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana. Having been introduced to the trumpet at an early age, it began a lifelong love affair with music, leading him to countless performances with the Henry Buttell Orchestra throughout the Chicagoland area and teaching countless students privately and in school bands. He taught at Thornridge High School in Dolton, Beecher High School and St. Agnes in Chicago Heights. When he was band director at Thornridge, his bands performed for two heralded state championship basketball teams and President Jimmy Carter when he came to town.He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia (Gray) and son Daniel, who passed last year. He's survived by sons Steve (Melfy) of Aurora; John (Kathleen) of Grayslake and Tom (TJ) of Nashville; daughter-in-law Sophia; and four grandchildren -- Sarah, Julia, Matthew and Arianna Wasik. Dad instilled in all the love of music, performance, nature, exploration and travel. A life celebration will be held in July in Steger. Many thanks for all who cared for him at Travanse Grayslake and Great Lakes Caring. There are angels among us every day and they aren't always blowing trumpets. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lake County Forest Preserve Foundation: https://www.lcfpd.org/preservation-foundation/donate-now/ Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, IL. Published in the Daily Southtown on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary