Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Ashley Nicole Pulec. Age 27. Indianapolis, Indiana resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Passed away Thursday December 12th. Mother of Ashlynn Rose Pulec-Hanes. Daughter of Anthony "Tony" J. Pulec Jr and Debra Ann Kumicich. Sister of Joshua and Zachary Pulec. Granddaughter of Robert (Eileen) Kumicich and the late Anthony "Tony" J. (late Dayle) Pulec Sr. Niece of Robert (Janine) Kumicich, Tina (John) Lipkowski, Traci Pulec and the late Timothy "Big Dawg" Pulec. Cousin and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday December 22nd from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Services Monday 10:30 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ashley's to www.gofundme.com/f/ashley-pulec would be appreciated by the Pulec family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 19, 2019
