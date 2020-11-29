Audrey Irene Cervak, a longtime resident of Crete, passed away November 10th, 2020. Loving wife of 61 years to the late Robert C. Cervak (2009). Preceded in death by her parents Allen and Rose (Eliasek) Schultz, sister Valeria, sisters and brother-in-law Delores and Charles Cervak, Rose and Georg Cervak, brother Allen Schultz, and son Dana. Loving mother of Kyle (Sue) Cervak, Andrea (Rick) Johnson and daughter in law Jean Cervak. Proud grandmother of Gabrielle (Dan) Hlavek, Matt (Alina) Cervak, Corey (Samantha) Johnson and Lindsay Johnson, as well as great grandmother of Eleanor Johnson and Marcos Cervak. Caring aunt to Gary (Karen) Cervak and sister in law Betty Schultz. Besides raising her children and providing a warm, loving, spotless house, she enjoyed cooking, family gatherings and entertaining. She loved traveling with her husband and friends, boating vacations with her family and cheering on the Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs and Bears. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on December 2nd, 2020 at 10:30AM with services for family only. As per her final wish to throw one last party, a celebration of her life will take place later when times permit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Audrey is now at peace and very happy to be reunited with her Robert, who she missed dearly.
Arrangements entrusted to Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. (708) 672-7600.