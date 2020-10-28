1/
August F. Schlaffer
1959 - 2020
August "Augie" F Schlaffer Jr., of Homewood, passed away at his home Saturday, October 24, 2020. Augie was preceded in death by his parents, August and Dolores [nee Papp] Schlaffer. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra [nee Zuccolo] Schlaffer of 25 years and beloved sons Augie "A.J." And Tyler Schlaffer. Sisters, Suzie Schaffer, Debbie (Mike) Stamp and Lorie (Mike) Koran. Mother-in-law Dolores (the late Robert) Zuccolo, in-laws, Tammy (Bob) Bushey, Gina (Tom) Connors and Tony (Janis) Zuccolo, many nephews, nieces and friends whom he loved dearly. Augie was currently employed with Mitsubishi Corporation and prior, Shaver Chevrolet. His true passion was coaching his sons in all sports especially his favorite, baseball (Go Cubs!). Through his coaching, Augie touched many young to adult lives and for that passion he will be truly missed. His generosity and selflessness to his family and friends was Augie's priority in life. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. For additional info contact 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Reposing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
OCT
30
Service
07:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
October 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Augie will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jeff and Lora Chapman
Friend
October 27, 2020
Sandra, AJ and Tyler, I am so sorry for your loss and my heart breaks for all of you. But I do believe that if you keep him in your hearts he will always be with you. With love Janice Ramiszewski (Jason and Julia)
Janice Ramiszewski
Family
October 27, 2020
For 30+ years my family & I shared and endured the Mitsubishi and auto industry roller-coaster ride with Augie; I can't recall anything but good times when he was involved!

The Max Madsen Group and family are praying waves of positive energy to wash over the entire Schlaffer family.

We know Augie filled your lives with many years of rich loving encounters & examples; May they live on in and for all of us.

Safe passage my friend,

Scott Grove
Scott Grove
Friend
October 27, 2020
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim Dearie
Coworker
October 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss sending prayers
Brad and Candi Marcinkovich
Friend
October 27, 2020
Augie was one of a kind. He will be remembered and missed by many. Our thought and prayers are with you Sandy & family. We feel so lucky to have know a man as funny and giving as him. Peace be with you Augie
The Thoeming
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
One of the nicest guys I've ever met. The world lost a great man. ~Peace Brother..
Joseph Diorio
Friend
