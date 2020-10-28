August "Augie" F Schlaffer Jr., of Homewood, passed away at his home Saturday, October 24, 2020. Augie was preceded in death by his parents, August and Dolores [nee Papp] Schlaffer. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra [nee Zuccolo] Schlaffer of 25 years and beloved sons Augie "A.J." And Tyler Schlaffer. Sisters, Suzie Schaffer, Debbie (Mike) Stamp and Lorie (Mike) Koran. Mother-in-law Dolores (the late Robert) Zuccolo, in-laws, Tammy (Bob) Bushey, Gina (Tom) Connors and Tony (Janis) Zuccolo, many nephews, nieces and friends whom he loved dearly. Augie was currently employed with Mitsubishi Corporation and prior, Shaver Chevrolet. His true passion was coaching his sons in all sports especially his favorite, baseball (Go Cubs!). Through his coaching, Augie touched many young to adult lives and for that passion he will be truly missed. His generosity and selflessness to his family and friends was Augie's priority in life. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy., Homewood Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 7:00 p.m. For additional info contact 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com.