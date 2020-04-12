Home

POWERED BY

Services
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Resources
More Obituaries for Augusto Zomparelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augusto Zomparelli


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Augusto Zomparelli Obituary
Augusto Zomparelli, age 52 of Chicago Heights passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Augusto was born on September 17, 1967 in Amaseno, Italy. He was the son of the late Giulio Zomparelli and is survived by his mother Giovanna Zomparelli, brother of Elio(Erin) and Tony(Jeanne) Zomparelli. His greatest joy and love was spending time with his nephews and nieces, Samantha, Elio(Jordan), Daniella, Anthony(Gianna), Lily and Gianluca Zomparelli. Augusto also cherished time with his uncles, aunts, cousins, many friends and his beloved dog Totti. He graduated from Thornridge High School in 1987. He was a dedicated employee for over twenty years at the Chicago Heights Park District. Making ice for skating and cutting the perfect green at the golf course was his passion. Augusto truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was a fan of Chicago sports and A.S. Roma Soccer Club. With his kind heart, he touched many lives in a deep and special way.

Due to the current circumstances, Services and Entombment were private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For further information please contact Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Augusto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -