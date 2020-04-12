|
Augusto Zomparelli, age 52 of Chicago Heights passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Augusto was born on September 17, 1967 in Amaseno, Italy. He was the son of the late Giulio Zomparelli and is survived by his mother Giovanna Zomparelli, brother of Elio(Erin) and Tony(Jeanne) Zomparelli. His greatest joy and love was spending time with his nephews and nieces, Samantha, Elio(Jordan), Daniella, Anthony(Gianna), Lily and Gianluca Zomparelli. Augusto also cherished time with his uncles, aunts, cousins, many friends and his beloved dog Totti. He graduated from Thornridge High School in 1987. He was a dedicated employee for over twenty years at the Chicago Heights Park District. Making ice for skating and cutting the perfect green at the golf course was his passion. Augusto truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He was a fan of Chicago sports and A.S. Roma Soccer Club. With his kind heart, he touched many lives in a deep and special way.
Due to the current circumstances, Services and Entombment were private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For further information please contact Panozzo Brothers Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020