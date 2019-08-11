Home

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
845 W. Strieff
Glenwood, IL
Avis K. Pott, nee Hastings, age 78, of Homewood, IL, formerly of Harvey, passed away July 23, 2019. Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Pott, and her parents, John and Zoe Kennicott Hastings. She is survived by her brother, James Hastings (Shirley Shoemake); sons Carl (Kathy) and Ralph Boyens; grandchildren Brent (Kate) Boyens, Karen Van Fossan, and David Van Fossan (Marta Gryglak); great-granddaughter Michaela Alexander; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial service at 11 am on Saturday, August 17 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 845 W. Strieff, Glenwood. Memorials can be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Glenwood, or to PAWS Chicago.
Published in the Daily Southtown from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019
