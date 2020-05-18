Baldemar "Mike" Villarreal, age 77, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully May 14, 2020. Loving husband of 54 years of JoAnn M. Villarreal, nee Blokzyl. Devoted father of Marcia (Sylvia) of San Antonio, TX, and Michael (Lynn) of St. John, IN. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Jay), Michael (Jessica), and Jeremy; great-grandfather of 5. Dear brother of Alicia Lozano, Elvia Rodriguez, Angie Lopez, Crispin (Debbie) Villarreal. Kind uncle of numerous nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Crispin and Manuela Villarreal; Brothers: Jose, and Luis Villarreal; Son-in-law of the late John and Tillie Blokzyl.Public visitation Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Family gathering from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at