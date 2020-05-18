Baldemar "Mike" Villarreal
1943 - 2020
Baldemar "Mike" Villarreal, age 77, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully May 14, 2020. Loving husband of 54 years of JoAnn M. Villarreal, nee Blokzyl. Devoted father of Marcia (Sylvia) of San Antonio, TX, and Michael (Lynn) of St. John, IN. Proud grandfather of Jennifer (Jay), Michael (Jessica), and Jeremy; great-grandfather of 5. Dear brother of Alicia Lozano, Elvia Rodriguez, Angie Lopez, Crispin (Debbie) Villarreal. Kind uncle of numerous nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Crispin and Manuela Villarreal; Brothers: Jose, and Luis Villarreal; Son-in-law of the late John and Tillie Blokzyl.

Public visitation Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Family gathering from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook at

www.SMITSFH.com


Published in SouthtownStar on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
MAY
20
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
MAY
20
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 07:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
May 17, 2020
Crispin Villarreal
May 17, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to all of you. Brother Mike was always so nice and kind to me. RIP Mike.
Debra Alaniz
Family
May 16, 2020
I will miss Mike dearly. I was truly blessed to have worked with him and even more blessed to have him as a loving neighbor for the past 16 years. May he forever have rest in the arms of our Lord. My most sincere condolences to Joann and the family during this difficult time.
May 16, 2020
ALWAYS A KIND MAN OF IMPECCABLE MORALS AND A LOYAL FRIEND.
BONNIE OPPENHUIS
Friend
May 16, 2020
My condolences to the family. I always enjoyed talking with Mike. He was a wonderful person.
Jim tamburo
Coworker
