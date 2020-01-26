|
Barbara Ann Hayes, nee Johnson, age 81, of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Hayes. Dear sister of Connie (Tim) Borchert, Sandra (Roy) Mason, the late Earl (late Jeanette) Johnson, the late Marvin (Carolyn) Johnson and the late James (Janell) Johnson. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Barbara was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL. Funeral service Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Crete United Methodist Church, 1321 Main Street, Crete, IL, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. For more information, please call 708 755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020