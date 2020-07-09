Mom, Grandma, Dog Lady, or simply Barb to many; passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends at the age of 91 years.Barbara was born in Chicago and moved to Palos Hills when she was younger. She was a long-standing citizen and local business owner in Palos Hills up until her death. Heritage Kennels was an icon, and Barbara touched many lives by her love of dogs she shared with everyone.She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman.Throughout her life Barbara was devoted to animals, particularly German Shepherds; Newfoundland, and Old English Sheepdogs. She was an active member with the kennel club and was an animal caregiver well into her 80's.Barb will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love to family, friends, and to all animals. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us.Barbara was a loving mother to four children - Susan (Allen) Nawrocki, Mary Sopiarz (deceased), Michelle (William) Skoglund, Michael Sopiarz; and a stepmother to Dr. Richard (deceased - Judy) Sopiarz and Robert Sopiarz.Cherished grandmother of Theresa (Bruce) Herman, Robert Skoglund, Patrick Skoglund, Daniel (Emily) Skoglund, Matt (Jeanne) Sopiarz, Pamela (George) Shawtell, Joshua (Lisa) Sopiarz, Christopher Sopiarz, and many great grandchildren.The family would like to thank all the caregivers and volunteers from Visiting Angels and Angels Grace who comforted and cared for her in her last days.She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.