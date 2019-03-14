|
Barbara Doster nee Rosenburger, age 92, of Homewood and lifelong summer resident of Maple Lake in Minnesota. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late James Robert "Chick" Doster Jr. Loving mother of Stephen (Claire), late Philip (Debbirae) and the late Suzanne Doster. Dear sister of the late Aleen Corbett. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Stephen M. (Meredith), Greggory, Jonathan (Clarkie), Adam Doster and Jayne Kelley. Great grandmother of Aniston and Ashton Doster. Member of Flossmoor Community Church, Homemaker and lifelong community volunteer. 18 years chaired and ran the Ingalls Hospital Gift shop. 23 years at the Homewood Village Door. Infant Welfare. Enjoyed dancing, music, bridge, golf and most of all attending the various sporting events and other interests of her grandchildren. Graduate of University of Illinois where she was a Pi Beta Phi and met her husband. Visitation and Funeral Service on Saturday March 16, 10 am until the time of service at 11 am. Private family Interment to follow. Memorials to the Jennifer S Fallick Cancer Support Center, 2028 Elm Rd., Homewood, IL 60430. For further information contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 14, 2019