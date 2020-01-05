|
Barbara E. Krueger, age 59 of Monee, IL, returned to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, young son David Clark, Father Robert Koenig and stepfather Terry Schoning on Sunday, December 29th, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey J. Krueger, daughter Amanda (William) Konrath, granddaughters Katrina, Rebekah, and Teresa Konrath, Mother Joyce Schoning, brothers Russell (Linda) and Douglas Koenig and several nieces and nephews. Barbara received the rite of cremation and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, 708-206-2000 or www.cremation-society.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020