Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(800) 622-8358
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. Krueger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. Krueger Obituary
Barbara E. Krueger, age 59 of Monee, IL, returned to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, young son David Clark, Father Robert Koenig and stepfather Terry Schoning on Sunday, December 29th, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey J. Krueger, daughter Amanda (William) Konrath, granddaughters Katrina, Rebekah, and Teresa Konrath, Mother Joyce Schoning, brothers Russell (Linda) and Douglas Koenig and several nieces and nephews. Barbara received the rite of cremation and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, 708-206-2000 or www.cremation-society.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -