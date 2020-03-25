|
|
Barbara Edwina Bishop was the first child born to Homer Edward and Mary Fay Bishop in Chicago, IL on August 15, 1947.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Zane Bishop; nieces, Theresa Bishop and Latrice Bishop.
Edwina passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Edwina leaves to cherish her memory; her brothers, Edward (Velma) Bishop of Roswell, GA and Eric (Janette) Bishop of Olive Branch, MS; sisters, Zoe White and Marie (Grant) Goosby of Kankakee, IL, Consuela Bishop, Linda (Vernon) Mayes, Shirley Bishop and Yvette Bishop of Joliet, IL and Liana Bishop of Great Lakes, IL; special friends, Lynn Boulton, Rubye Lewis and Earlene Knuckles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home. Please respect the requirements, limiting ten people during visitation hours. Private Graveside service Saturday, March 28, 2020 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. - Joliet, IL 60433
815/723-1283
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 25, 2020