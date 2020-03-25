Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet, IL
Barbara Edwina Bishop


1947 - 2020
Barbara Edwina Bishop Obituary
Barbara Edwina Bishop was the first child born to Homer Edward and Mary Fay Bishop in Chicago, IL on August 15, 1947.

Edwina was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Zane Bishop; nieces, Theresa Bishop and Latrice Bishop.

Edwina passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Edwina leaves to cherish her memory; her brothers, Edward (Velma) Bishop of Roswell, GA and Eric (Janette) Bishop of Olive Branch, MS; sisters, Zoe White and Marie (Grant) Goosby of Kankakee, IL, Consuela Bishop, Linda (Vernon) Mayes, Shirley Bishop and Yvette Bishop of Joliet, IL and Liana Bishop of Great Lakes, IL; special friends, Lynn Boulton, Rubye Lewis and Earlene Knuckles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home. Please respect the requirements, limiting ten people during visitation hours. Private Graveside service Saturday, March 28, 2020 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. - Joliet, IL 60433

815/723-1283
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 25, 2020
