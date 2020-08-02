Barbara J. Pawlowski RN (nee Scherer) age 90,of Chicago and formerly of Glenwood and Beecher. She was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana passed away on July 29, 2020. Loving wife to the late Casimer (1994). Beloved mother to Theodore 'Ted' Pawlowski and Paul Pawlowski. Barbara was an Alumni of Governors State University, Illinois Nurses Association and retired as a Nurses Investigator for the State of Illinois (DCFS). Barbara was from a German and Irish Heritage but proud of her adopted Polish Heritage. She was a member & insurance supervisor of Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, member of the Polish American Community Fair & former Bingo worker, Chicago Heights Sister City Wadowice, Poland, Women of Moose Chapter 110, St. Joseph Rosary Sodality, former director of District #9 South Chicago Polish Dancers, Member of Indiana Fraternal Congress and Polish Museum of America Auxiliary. Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines wearing masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned. Visitation Sunday, August 2nd from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Road), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Info: (708) 754-0016