Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:45 PM
Barbara Jane Pugh, 83, of Tinley Park passed away on Aug. 3, 2019. She is survived by her loving family. Children: Richard (Linda Prince) Pugh, Jeffery (Eloisa) Pugh, Jackie (Brian) DeHaan; grandchildren: Andrea, Samantha (Mike) Gracie, Elisa (Tuwah), Sarah, Jacob, Thalia; Great-grandson, Elijah; Brother-in-law, Joe (late Beverly) Holik and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard O. Pugh in 2006 and her sisters and brothers. Born in Chicago, Barbara and Richard married in 1963 and headed west to California. They moved back to Illinois to raise their three children and settled in the south suburbs. Barbara worked as a dispatcher for the Oak Forest Police Dept. and retired after a career as a medical secretary at the Oak Forest Hosp. They enjoyed camping and traveling as a family. Barbara played softball in her younger years, bowled and was an avid reader. Visitation will be held on Tues., Aug. 6 from 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 6:45 p.m. at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL. To Sign guestbook visit heartlandmemorial.comor call Heartland Memorial Center at 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 6, 2019
