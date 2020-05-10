Barbara M. Mailhiot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Marie Mailhiot nee Mixtacki, age 72, a longtime resident of Matteson went home to Jesus on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Mailhiot. Loving mother of Jeffrey, Christie and Dina (Jeffery). Grandmother to Alexis, Evan, Jackson, Matthew, Courtney, Duncan, Grace and Griffin. Cherished daughter of the late William and Irene Mixtacki nee Olejniczak and stepdaughter of the late Dora Mixtacki nee Trotta. Sister of William Mix (Glenna) and the late Diane Berger (Mel Fizel).

A longtime teacher at Morton Gingerwood Elementary School in Oak Forest, she had a natural gift of connecting with, believing in and bringing out the best in her students and those she interacted with. Her passions were her family, education and the arts. A treasured matriarch of her family, her love, dedication, creativity and influence runs deep and will be greatly missed.

Due to the current world pandemic and state and local health mandates, services will be held in private with a Celebration of Life Memorial and Luncheon planned for this summer. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 708-532-1635.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Barb was a beautiful, smart and caring real person. She loved her family deeply. I will surely remember her.
Rick Bell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved