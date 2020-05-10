Barbara Marie Mailhiot nee Mixtacki, age 72, a longtime resident of Matteson went home to Jesus on May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Mailhiot. Loving mother of Jeffrey, Christie and Dina (Jeffery). Grandmother to Alexis, Evan, Jackson, Matthew, Courtney, Duncan, Grace and Griffin. Cherished daughter of the late William and Irene Mixtacki nee Olejniczak and stepdaughter of the late Dora Mixtacki nee Trotta. Sister of William Mix (Glenna) and the late Diane Berger (Mel Fizel).



A longtime teacher at Morton Gingerwood Elementary School in Oak Forest, she had a natural gift of connecting with, believing in and bringing out the best in her students and those she interacted with. Her passions were her family, education and the arts. A treasured matriarch of her family, her love, dedication, creativity and influence runs deep and will be greatly missed.



Due to the current world pandemic and state and local health mandates, services will be held in private with a Celebration of Life Memorial and Luncheon planned for this summer. Arrangements entrusted to Vandenberg Funeral Home, 708-532-1635.





