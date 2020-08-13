1/1
Barbara Marie Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Marie Tucker nee Turcany. Age 87. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Attended Bloom High School. Longtime active parishioner at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Chicago Heights and Lady Lion member of the Chicago Heights Lions Club. Beloved wife for 70 years to Roland Tucker. Loving mother of Patricia (Dale Bishop) Tucker, William (Patricia) Tucker, James (Linda) Tucker and the late Baby David Tucker. Cherished grandmother of Naomi (Steve Barry) Spier, Phoebe (Eric Olsen) Spier, Adrienne Tucker and Andrew (Kayla) Tucker. Great grandmother of Seren Spier-Olsen, Arvid Spier-Olsen, Barrett Lugowksi and Ezrael Tucker. Daughter of the late Martha nee Bentz and John Turcany. Sister of the late Richard (late Janet) Turcany and Robert Turcany. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Lying in state Monday August 17 at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 330 W Highland Ave (10th and Ashland Ave), Chicago Heights from 9:00 am until time of Services 10:00 am. Burial Skyline Memorial Park, Monee. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name to the St Paul's Lutheran Church Altar Guild, 330 W Highland Ave, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411 would be appreciated by the Tucker family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Reposing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Lying in State
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
St Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved