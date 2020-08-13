Barbara Marie Tucker nee Turcany. Age 87. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Attended Bloom High School. Longtime active parishioner at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Chicago Heights and Lady Lion member of the Chicago Heights Lions Club. Beloved wife for 70 years to Roland Tucker. Loving mother of Patricia (Dale Bishop) Tucker, William (Patricia) Tucker, James (Linda) Tucker and the late Baby David Tucker. Cherished grandmother of Naomi (Steve Barry) Spier, Phoebe (Eric Olsen) Spier, Adrienne Tucker and Andrew (Kayla) Tucker. Great grandmother of Seren Spier-Olsen, Arvid Spier-Olsen, Barrett Lugowksi and Ezrael Tucker. Daughter of the late Martha nee Bentz and John Turcany. Sister of the late Richard (late Janet) Turcany and Robert Turcany. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Sunday August 16, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Lying in state Monday August 17 at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 330 W Highland Ave (10th and Ashland Ave), Chicago Heights from 9:00 am until time of Services 10:00 am. Burial Skyline Memorial Park, Monee. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name to the St Paul's Lutheran Church Altar Guild, 330 W Highland Ave, Chicago Heights, IL, 60411 would be appreciated by the Tucker family. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.