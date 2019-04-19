|
|
Barbara Rose Talaski, age 100, at rest April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steven Talaski; loving mother of Marlene (Michael Korsak) and Robert (Susanne) Talaski; sister of Theresa Wasilauski and the late Elizabeth Wasilauski and three generations of nieces and nephews; grandmother of Rosie the Dalmatian. Founding Member of Seven Holy Founders Church; Charter member of the Calumet Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; Raceway Park Ticket Vendor and adopted grandmother of Greenwood Kindergarten Center. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Funeral Service Tuesday, April 23, 2019 Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Church, 12433 S. Halsted St, Chicago; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2019