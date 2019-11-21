|
Battistina "Bess" Vallese. Age 96. Longtime Glenwood resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1941. Retired Secretary from Sherwin Williams Paint Company. Daughter of the late Angelina nee Torelli and Henry Vallese. Sister of Charles (Alice) Vallese and the late Michael (Emily) Vallese. Aunt of Gloria (Albert) Hill, Patricia (Frank) Viverito, Paul (Diane) Vallese, Mark Vallese, David (Kimberly) Vallese, Susan (Terry) Griffin and Brian (Vickie) Vallese. Fellow Spaghetti-O and friend of many. Resting at St Kieran Church, 724 - 195th Street, Chicago Heights on Monday November 25, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bess's name to St Kieran Church would be appreciated by the Vallese family. For further service Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 21, 2019