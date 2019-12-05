Daily Southtown Obituaries
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Beatrice Mannel
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
35th St. & Halsted Blvd.
Steger, IL
Beatrice Adelaide Mannel, nee Wynkoop, age 95, of Steger, Illinois passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irvin G. Mannel. Loving mother of Ronald Mannel, Donald (Sandra) Mannel, and the late Daniel (Patricia) Mannel. Cherished grandmother of Dustin, Joseph, Nicholas, and Neal. Great grandmother of Hannah, Isabelle, Remington, Asher, Brock, J.J., Willow, Kimberly, Liliana, Ethan, Benjamin, and Mallory. Dearest sister of Norma (late William) Hoecker, and late Delmar (Dorothy) Wynkoop. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Funeral Mass Monday, December 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church (35th St. & Halsted Blvd.) Steger, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to your local Humane Society appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel. For more information please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 5, 2019
