Ben A. Corradetti, a lifelong Chicago Heights resident, passed away peacefully Saturday May 9, 2020 at 88 years old. Ben was born on September 12th, 1931 in Chicago Heights to Aurelio and Rose Corradetti. Ben was passionate about the game of golf for most of his life. He started caddying at Idlewild Country Club when he was just 9 years old. He loved watching professional golf and he played as often as he could. He worked at Glenwoodie Golf Club in the pro shop and the Chicago Heights Park District golf course as a ranger. He even participated as a volunteer at the 2003 Olympia Fields U.S. Open. In 1950, he met the love of his life, Diane Corradetti nee Romandini. After marrying in 1953 on the day of Ben's birthday, they lived together inseparably and shared over 66 amazing years together. Ben was always driven and hardworking. He started working at Alco Springs in Accounting. He eventually worked at the Ford Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, IL and retired as a Supervisor of Plant Engineering after 35 years. He simultaneously worked at B&G Mens Wear and dedicated himself to night school for several years. Ben was a man of good faith- he was a long time Parishioner of San Rocco Parish and then St. Agnes Parish. He proudly served as Treasurer for the Marchegiana Society for 25 years. He was also a founding member and treasurer of Club 20, He was the loving father of Laura Corradetti (Jim) Phelan and Alan (Mary) Corradetti. He was the cherished grandfather of Alexandra Corradetti, Marisa Corradetti, Gianna Phelan, Giulietta Phelan, and Gabriella Phelan. He was an uncle and great friend of many. He was predeceased by his parents Aurelio and Rose Corradetti, brother Albert Corradetti, sister Yolanda (Tony) Rufo, sister Dena (Vince) Sgariglia. He is survived by his sister Mary (late Giulio) Narcisi. Ben was a strong, proud, and good man who brought a smile to everyone's face. He will be remembered for his kindheartedness to all and his unconditional love for his family. He will be deeply missed. Due to the current health circumstances, services will be private. Memorials in Ben's name to the Marchegiana Society Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1037, Chicago Heights, IL, 60412 and Alicia House, P.O. Box 1232, Beecher, IL, 60401 or www.aliciashouse.org would be appreciated by the Corradetti family. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 12, 2020.