Benny Benjatka of Port Richey, Florida, passed away at age 90 on June 3rd, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1929 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. Benny was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Drabik-Cepela and John Benjatka, both from Czechoslovakia. Preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Eleanor and Margaret. He is survived by his wife of 61 year, Patricia. Benny has 5 children; Sue (husband, Mickey), Michael (wife, Patricia), Jeffrey, Stacy (husband, Jeff), and Brian. Benny has 6 grandchildren; Nathan, Dana, Ryan, Aaron, Natalie and Lauren, and 2 grandchildren, Jake and Hannah.



Benny served as a Corporal in the Army from 1951-1956. He loved being a part of the Ford Motor Company for 30 years before retiring to Florida. He had a serious love of Da' Bears football team. This you could tell by the way he gave advice on play calls and yelled at the TV. Benny was also a big fan of Nascar. Benny loved cars and owned dozens of them over his lifetime. He loved looking for them, driving them and sometimes buying used cars and had sellers' remorse for selling many of them. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, always wanting to make a better life for his children and grandchildren. He will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A service will be planned for a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store