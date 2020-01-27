Home

Bernard Glenn Miller (Bernie) passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on January 23, 2020. Bernie passed away in the presence of his wife Shirley (Moran), who was the love of his life for more than 65 years, and his daughter Catherine. Bernie is the loving father of Glenn (Ellen), Catherine Brzana (Joe), Carrie Orlandini (Rick), Gregg (Lisa), Garret (Toni) and Cheryl Brassfield (Bill). He is the loving brother of Glenda Nielson (John). Bernie is the proud grandfather of 15, the great-grandfather of 27, and the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Lenore Miller, his sister Lavern Ellerson, his brother Dale, his grandson Joseph Brzana and his great grandson Andrew Edmundson. He enjoyed scouting with his father and brother into early adulthood and attained Eagle Scout rank. Bernie spent over 35 years designing lift trucks for Allis-Chalmers and finished his career with Nissan. He was an avid golfer for his entire life. He enjoyed his wood-shop and toy making. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 27, 2020
