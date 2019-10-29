Home

Bernard Harrigan Obituary
Bernard Harrigan age 90, Beloved husband of Barbara, nee McDermed; Loving father of Patrick (Maria) and Bernard (Gayle) James (Janet), Kevin (Jackie) Harrigan; Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Nick), Jonathan (Lauren), Duane (Danielle), Sean, Sarah (Patrick), Renee (Daniel), Kolin, David, Ryan, Katie and Megan; Proud great-grandfather of Kaden, Grant, Ellie, Chance and Grace; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud Korean War Veteran and loyal employee of United Airlines for 48 years; Visitation Wednesday 8:30 a.m. until time of Chapel prayers 10:45 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 10811 Ridgeland Ave, Chicago Ridge; Mass 11:30 a.m.; Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greater Peoria Honor Flight would be appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.info@curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 29, 2019
