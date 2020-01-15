|
Bernard Patrick Powers, age 72. Veteran U.S. Army Vietnam. Former Senior Vice Commander VFW Post 2791 Tinley Park. Beloved husband of Manlika "Ann" (nee Sukantang). Loving father of Patrick (Tina), Bernard and Brian Powers. Cherished grandfather of Alexia, Zachary, Nicholas, Nickolos and Madelyn.
Visitation Thursday January 16th 3-9pm. Funeral Service Friday 10:30am at the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park. Interment with Full Military Honors Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. To sign the guestbook visit maherfuneralservices.com. (708) 781-9212.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 15, 2020