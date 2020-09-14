1/1
Bernard Pruim
Bernard "Bud" Pruim, age 91, U.S. Army War Veteran, served during the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Pruim, nee Sluis (2001). Loving father of Peter (Margaret) Pruim, Joan Bush, Buddy (Carol) Pruim, Laura (George) Morris and Thomas (Jenny) Pruim. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Mike, Danny, Tommy, Amy, David, and Sean. Dear brother of the late Nelle Rusthoven. Visitation Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 3:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guest are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. Burial private at Orland Memorial Park Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 14, 2020.
September 13, 2020
Laura, I'm truly sorry for your loss. It is always difficult at any age or circumstance. Take comfort in knowing that we care.
Rhoda Morris
