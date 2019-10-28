|
Bernardine M. "Bernie" Giese, nee Warszalek, 87, longtime resident of Posen, passed away October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert; loving mother of Susan (Eli) Azana and Laurie (Don) Rago; cherished grandmother of Anjo (Sheila) Azana, Nicole (Matt) Petty, Douglas (Megan) Wick, Kevin (Sherri) Wick, Kimberly Azana, Michael and Jamie Rago and great grandmother of Aeric and Logan Azana, Denali Reimer, Dominic and Noelle Wick, Lyla Petty and Sophie Wick; dearest sister of the late Edward (the late Margaret) and the late Frank Jr. (Judy) Warszalek and sister in law of Barbara (the late Dennis) Johnson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Bernie worked as switchboard operator early and later in life, however she most revered motherhood and proved to be an outstanding mother. Bernie served as a homeroom mom, PTA member and Girl Scout leader. Her leader name was "Ladybug" which means luck and protection. The nickname suited her perfectly and stuck with her for the remainder of her life along with a host of ladybug decorations throughout her home. She nicknamed herself "JOAT" for jack of all trades by tiling the foyer, reupholstering chairs, wallpapering, painting and refinishing furniture. As an accomplished seamstress, she made Halloween costumes every year, as well bedspreads, curtains and homecoming dresses. She could knit, crochet, needlepoint, embroider, draw, paint and succeed at any craft. In the 60's, Bernie belonged to the Ivanhoe Garden Club where she won many awards for her flower arrangements. Bernie was a fantastic cook, had a beautiful singing voice, could ice skate like a pro, was an excellent bowler and enjoyed golfing and traveling to Las Vegas. She was also an avid reader who loved puzzles, math, reading and thinking games and always looked forward to her Sunday crossword puzzles. Bernie was an amazing poet and regularly came up with little rhyming ditties. Her daily inspirational writings will be missed by many.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1st, 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Adduci-Zimny Funeral Home, 14522 S. Western Ave., Posen, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 Michigan Ave., #1200, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Info., 708-385-0634 or www.adducizimny.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 28, 2019