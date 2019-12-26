|
Air Force Veteran, resident of Park Forest, loving Companion for 38 years to Diane Kopp nee Sage; father of Donald Mc Arthur and Jackie Mills; devoted son of the late Bernice C. Mc Arthur Sr. and Ora Lee Mc Arthur; dearest brother of Larry ( Ann), Ron (Paula), Doug (Charlotte) Mc Arthur and the late Kathie ( Gary) King and Ruth Ann Peoples; grandfather and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lain-Sullivan Fuenral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL at 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service 4:30 p.m. Interment is private. For information or to express your thoughts or memories visit our the guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 26, 2019