Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Lain-Sullivan Fuenral Home
50 Westwood Drive
Park Forest, IL
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
Lain-Sullivan Fuenral Home
50 Westwood Drive
Park Forest, IL
Bernice C. McArthur

Bernice C. McArthur Obituary
Air Force Veteran, resident of Park Forest, loving Companion for 38 years to Diane Kopp nee Sage; father of Donald Mc Arthur and Jackie Mills; devoted son of the late Bernice C. Mc Arthur Sr. and Ora Lee Mc Arthur; dearest brother of Larry ( Ann), Ron (Paula), Doug (Charlotte) Mc Arthur and the late Kathie ( Gary) King and Ruth Ann Peoples; grandfather and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lain-Sullivan Fuenral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL at 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service 4:30 p.m. Interment is private. For information or to express your thoughts or memories visit our the guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 26, 2019
