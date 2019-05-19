|
(nee Burno) Age 89 Late of Midlothian. Beloved wife of the late Cecil Farris. Loving mother of Patricia (Frank) Murphy, Janet Richison, James Farris and John Farris. Proud grandmother of Kelly (Joseph) Bressanelli, Karen (Gary Par) Murphy, Katie (Jonathan Williams) Richison & Sarah (Victor Martinez) Murphy and great-grandmother of Aidan, Ryan, Meara, Gavin, Amelia, Olive & Reef. Dear sister of the late Donald Burno. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 AM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian, IL. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 – 8 PM. 708-385-4478
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 19, 2019