Home

POWERED BY

Services
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Farris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice M. Farris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice M. Farris Obituary
(nee Burno) Age 89 Late of Midlothian. Beloved wife of the late Cecil Farris. Loving mother of Patricia (Frank) Murphy, Janet Richison, James Farris and John Farris. Proud grandmother of Kelly (Joseph) Bressanelli, Karen (Gary Par) Murphy, Katie (Jonathan Williams) Richison & Sarah (Victor Martinez) Murphy and great-grandmother of Aidan, Ryan, Meara, Gavin, Amelia, Olive & Reef. Dear sister of the late Donald Burno. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 AM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian, IL. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 – 8 PM. 708-385-4478
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now