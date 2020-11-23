1/1
Bernice Teresa Hornik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Teresa Hornik (nee Patrykus) age 98 of Lawrence, Kansas, formerly of Alsip and Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood, passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2020 with her family by her side. Bernice was born December 14, 1921 to John B. and Rose Ambacker Patrykus in Chicago. Bernice met Francis "Frank" T. Hornik at the Trianon Ballroom. They were members of the Trianon's elite Level 400 Club for the best ballroom dancers. Bernice and Frank were married on January 22, 1949 at St. Maurice's Catholic Church in Chicago. He preceded her in death in September, 1992. In her early years, Bernice worked at Meyer's Soda Fountain and in the Chicago Stockyards. She went to night school and became a comptometer operator, then worked for Solar Early American Furniture Store and Central Steel and Wire as a bookkeeper. She worked for the Chicago Board of Elections from 1976 until retiring in 1986. Bernice was a long time parishioner of St. Terrence Catholic Church in Alsip, IL and a member of many senior clubs including the St. Terrence Seniors Club and the Merrionette Park Seniors Club. She was an active member of the Alsip Seniors Club and held all positions, retiring as president in 2016 when she moved to Kansas. Bernice enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, bingo, dancing, reading, and traveling. She loved her family very much and often said "God sent me such a great life." Bernice is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Linda) Hornik of Lawrence, Kansas and David (Donna) Hornik of Geneva, IL; four grandchildren, Thomas, Ret. Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force (Genevieve) Hornik, Timothy, Ret. Capt. U.S. Army (Catherine) Hornik, Delia (Marcus) Nuccio, and Diane Hornik; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her longtime friend Stephanie Laska. She was preceded in death by her sister Grace (Chester) Cwik. Services pending. Memorials can be directed in Bernice's name to Guide Dog Foundation, Smithtown, New York or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Chicago. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors. For more information www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com or 708-425-3700.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 22, 2020
I feel so grateful to have been able to grow up and spend time with my grandma. There's lots of little things that I have made an imprint on my life. What's one of the things that I have (and will) carry on from her? Her potato dumplings.
After joining the military and finally starting our own family, we started a tradition of making a special meal for the holidays. Growing up, one of my favourite holiday dishes was grandma Hornik's potato dumplings; so, I asked her for the recipe, and she gave me the precise way to hand roll and make her potato dumplings. Every year, I now hand-make a side dish of her potato dumplings for my family. We had a discussion with her on the phone during Christmas 2018 about her potato dumplings; my kids asked why she chose to make them finger shaped instead of rolling them into balls. Needless to say, her answer was as spry and funny as she always was.
I miss you, grandma!
Thomas J Hornik
Grandchild
November 22, 2020
Favourite kids/grandkids...this is one of the more recent (and funniest) memories that I have of my grandma. We were visiting her at my parent's house in Kansas, and my kids started a discussion about which one of them was my mom's favourite grandchild. My kids then looked to my grandma and asked her which one (my brother or I) was her favourite. Without hesitating, my grandma said that I was #3 on her list...and she explained that I was behind my brother's guide dog and my brother. I said "I love you, too, grandma."
Thomas J Hornik
Grandchild
November 22, 2020
I remember how proud that she was when I joined the Air Force. Both her and my grandma Budz came all the way across the country (from Chicago to Colorado) for my graduation (from the Air Force Academy) in 1998. Two years later, should would make a return trip for my wedding to Genevieve at the Air Force Academy chapel, which is where this picture originates.
Thomas J Hornik
Grandchild
November 22, 2020
One of the earliest pictures that I have (and can recognise me in) of my grandmother, my brother, and I. While I remember her & my grandfather living in Chicago, when they moved to Alsip it was amazing for us. We could ride our bikes to grandma and grandpa's house, and she would have her special strawberries and grapes and cookies...probably not just for us, but we enjoyed them every time!
Thomas J Hornik
Grandchild
November 22, 2020
Mom was an inspiration to many people throughout life. She was a volunteer fir many years at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights Illinois. The picture is Bernice seated with her sister Grace on their communion day (circa 1930)
Tom Hornik
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved