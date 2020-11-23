I feel so grateful to have been able to grow up and spend time with my grandma. There's lots of little things that I have made an imprint on my life. What's one of the things that I have (and will) carry on from her? Her potato dumplings.

After joining the military and finally starting our own family, we started a tradition of making a special meal for the holidays. Growing up, one of my favourite holiday dishes was grandma Hornik's potato dumplings; so, I asked her for the recipe, and she gave me the precise way to hand roll and make her potato dumplings. Every year, I now hand-make a side dish of her potato dumplings for my family. We had a discussion with her on the phone during Christmas 2018 about her potato dumplings; my kids asked why she chose to make them finger shaped instead of rolling them into balls. Needless to say, her answer was as spry and funny as she always was.

I miss you, grandma!

Thomas J Hornik

Grandchild