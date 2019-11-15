|
Berniece Albers, 85, of Beecher, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Berniece is survived by nephews, Craig (Mary) Bisping of Manhattan and Rick Albers of Beecher; a niece, Sheri (Kevin) Safford of Colorado; a niece-in-law, Laurie Bisping of Peotone; a sister, Bonnie Bisping of Peotone; a brother-in-law, Ron (Jane) Albers of Beecher; 6 great nieces and nephews; and 1 great great niece and 1 great great nephew. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Ralph; her son, Keith; her parents; and a nephew Calvin Bisping.
Visitation will be Monday, November 18 , 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home. Rev. Nick Alons will officiate. Burial will be at Peotone Cemetery.
Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 15, 2019