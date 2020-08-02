1/
Bertram George Woodland
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertram George Woodland, Born in Mountain Ash, Wales, on April 4th 1922 to William and Sarah (Butler) Woodland, the youngest of six children, of whom only he and his brother Austin survived childhood to become adults. Predeceased by both parents, his brother Austin and his wife of 67 years, Mary, who passed away 5 weeks before him. Bertram is survived by his two sons Trevor Woodland of Greenwich Connecticut, his former wife Lori and Alan Woodland (Sarah) of Frankfurt am Main, Germany. He had three loving grandsons, Alan's son Gareth and Trevor's sons Owen (and fiancée Hayley Clark) and Liam. He also leaves a number of nieces and nephews. Bertram received an honors degree in geology from the University College of Wales, Cardiff, followed by a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. He worked as an aerial photo interpreter during the Second World War assessing bomb damage. He then worked in mineral resource planning in London and it was during this time that he met Mary. After their wedding, he emigrated to the U.S. where he taught geology at the University of Massachusetts and Mount Holyoke College and worked for the Vermont Geological Survey. He then was appointed Curator of Petrology at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, a position he held for nearly 30 years. Bertram and Mary moved to Homewood in 1958, where they raised their family. He was active in the local Izaak Walton chapter and later was a volunteer with Respond Now. Together with Mary, they were instrumental in documenting the biodiversity of the Homewood Prairie, contributing to its preservation and subsequent incorporation into the Izaak Walton Preserve. In 2009, he was elected to the Homewood Hall of Fame, along with his wife. A memorial visitation will take place at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood on Friday, August 7th, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:30 p.m. (www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300). Memorials to Homewood Izaak Walton Chapter, 1100 Ridge Rd, Homewood, IL 60430 or charity of choice would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved