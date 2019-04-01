Home

O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Betty Jean Bunnell, age 94, passed away March 30, 2019. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband Vernon; her parents, Ross and Sammie (Harris) Lisanby; her two sisters and one brother; and her dear niece Robin. She is survived by her two daughters Patricia (Ron) Nowak, Verna (Gary) Dunham, and one son Richard Bunnell; her grandchildren Lisa Nowak, Brian Nowak, Lauren Bunnell, and Ross Bunnell; and numerous nieces and nephews.Betty was an avid bowler for many years. Betty most enjoyed spending quality time with her loving family. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. There will be a funeral service at the funeral home Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Park Cemetery.Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 1, 2019
