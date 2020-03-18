|
Betty L. Boll, nee Aronson, age 87, beloved wife for 51 years to the late Robert J. Boll, Sr., (2001). Loving mother of Cathy (Tim) Robieson, Robert Jr. (Mary) Boll, Jackie (Herman) Westerveld, Patricia (Cal) Van Vuren, Mike (Mary) Boll, and the late Timothy (Debbie) Boll, and baby Patrick Robert. Cherished grandmother of 24, great-grandmother of 48, and great-great grandmother of soon to be born Christian. Fond sister of Al (Margaret) Aronson. Survived by her sister-in-law Diane Riddle. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired from Continental Bank after many years of service in the credit card fraud department. Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2-6 p.m at Colonial Chapel 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park. The funeral service will be private and a private burial will take place at Fairmount-Willow Hills, Willow Springs, IL. Funeral Service live-stream will be available, please e-mail Colonial Chapel at [email protected] to receive a link to view service online. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Christian Reformed Church Benevolence Fund 8302 S. Normandy, Burbank, IL 60459 appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 18, 2020